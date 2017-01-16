Monday, January 16, 2017
Donald Trump and the Maniac Twitler
They don't call Donald Trump Twitler for nothing eh? And yesterday the deranged demagogue's tiny fingers were busy trying to live up to that reputation.
By first pecking out this proclamation.
In the manner of Big Brother.
Before proceeding to ignore his own advice, and attack Saturday Night Live...
Sunday, January 15, 2017
The Continuing Adventures of the Con Clown Kellie Trump
As we all know too well, and too painfully, the Con clown Kellie Leitch has been making an absolute fool of herself for what sometimes seems like forever.
With the worst Donald Trump impersonator third-rate drag show act Canada, and possibly the world, has ever seen.
Where Kellie Trump claims that only she can save our Canadian values, while violating every one of them.
And even more outrageously if that's possible, claiming she's against the "elites" when Leitch herself is one of them.
Saturday, January 14, 2017
The Con Media and the Fake Helicopter Scandal
It was a horrible way to end a long and grim week. I crawled across the Friday finishing line, turned on the TV, and there was Rosemary Barton, looking even more like a dominatrix than usual.
And leading her grim increasingly boring show with the story of Justin Trudeau, the helicopter, and the Aga Khan's island. For about the fifth day in a row.
Even though the story couldn't be more trivial, and the only Canadians outraged or excited by it are the ghastly Cons.
And of course the pathetic parliamentary press gallery, led by the boys from Postmedia.
Friday, January 13, 2017
Samantha Bee On Trump and the Golden Shower Scandal
I hesitate to write another post about Donald Trump's so-called Golden Shower or Peegate scandal, for several good reasons.
One, it's so disgusting once was enough.
Two, it sounds too good to be true.
And three, and most importantly, I don't want to distract attention away from the fascist kleptocracy Trump is preparing to unleash on our neighbours, and the rest of the world.
But how can I ignore that shocking story when it's all over the American networks?
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Donald Trump's Other Big Russian Problem
It was Donald Trump's first press conference in six months, and it was all that I expected it to be and more.
There were more flags than I could count, he brought a bunch of paid staffers to act as cheerleaders.
He lied like a thief, admitted the Russians may have hacked the Democrats. But so what?
And the way he called the U.S. intelligence services "Nazis" or treated a CNN reporter when he tried to ask a question, had to be seen to be believed.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Donald Trump and the Golden Shower Scandal
As you know, I've always felt that the Russians had some dirt on Trump, for what else could explain his bizarre behaviour, or his apparent crush on Vladimir Putin?
Or the way he shrugged off an intelligence report about the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.
After cheerfully using hacked material and fake news to smear Hillary Clinton.
Well now the shoe is on the other foot, and Trump is hopping mad.
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Donald Trump and the Labyrinth of Lies
In his book The Art of the Deal Donald Trump called his compulsive lying "truthful hyperbole," or "an innocent form of exaggeration."
But they are lies, if his nose really did grow with every one he told, by now it would it would have had to be declared a dangerous weapon.
And the way he reacted to Meryl Streep's devastating criticism of him at the Golden Globe Awards, is just more evidence that he can't control himself.
Monday, January 09, 2017
The Tainted Presidency and the Magnificent Meryl Streep
As we all know, Donald Trump wants us to move on, and forget that his friend Vladimir Putin stands accused of deploying his cyber army to help him win the election.
But it's just not going to work. You can't just wish away something like that, or try to shift the blame...
Or undermine your own intelligence agencies.
For it will all come back to haunt him, over and over again.
Keith Olbermann's Message to Donald Trump's Supporters
It would be almost unbelievable, if it wasn't happening in Trumpland where madness has replaced reason.
U.S. intelligence officials have informed Donald Trump that Russia meddled in the U.S. election to help him win, but he's just shrugging it off. Or blaming the Democrats.
And to make matters even worse, many of his supporters feel the same way he does.
Sunday, January 08, 2017
Obama, The Liberal Redneck, And The Trumpanzees
In one of my last posts I thanked Barack Obama for being the best U.S. president I have ever known.
And listed some of his remarkable achievements.
But somehow I forgot to mention one of his most outstanding qualities.
His unique ability to drive Donald Trump and his Trumpanzees absolutely wild.
