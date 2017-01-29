Sunday, January 29, 2017
Justin Trudeau, Scotland, and the Values That Define Us
It was only a tweet, but it was like a flash of decency in a darkening world.
It has been favourited more than 500,000 times already.
And it did send a powerful message to the bigot demagogue Donald Trump.
Saturday, January 28, 2017
How Canadians Can Help Defeat the Monster Donald Trump
I've been trying to ignore the monster in the window. I close my eyes and try to pretend it's just a nightmare. I crank up the music in my ears to try to drown out his mad bigoted voice.
For even though I'm a Canadian I feel the same way these Americans do.
But who can ignore the horror of Donald Trump?
Friday, January 27, 2017
Stephen Harper and the Sad State of the Con Leadership Race
It's still his party. He created it in his own image. Those who survived the Great Humiliation are still trying to keep his monstrous legacy alive.
But Stephen Harper these days is a shrunken version of the monstrous leader he once was, and has said nothing about the Con leadership race, even as it descends into farce.
Until yesterday that is, when his faithful fluffer John Ibbitson decided to ask his readers what Harper would think of the race, and its ghastly candidates.
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Rick Mercer On The Madness of Trump
As I'm sure you know by now, I believe Donald Trump is dangerously deranged.
And any man who can single handedly move the Doomsday Clock closer to midnight is a man who deserves to be urgently removed from office.
Before he kills us all.
So I'm glad to see that Rick Mercer agrees that we're dealing with a maniac.
Why Justin Trudeau Is Well Suited To Save Canada from Donald Trump
I'm glad to see that Justin Trudeau has been training hard for his upcoming bout with Donald Trump.
And testing both his courage and his charisma by entering lion dens like this one in Alberta.
Because he's going to need all the courage and the charisma he possesses when he meets this monster.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Donald Trump's Scary Twilight Show
As you know, I can't help feeling like I'm trapped in a surrealistic nightmare, or a scary episode of the Twilight Zone.
Where the deranged demagogue Donald Trump is the president of the United States, is demolishing its government, department by department.
And threatening to lead the world to economic disaster, and even nuclear war.
But while while this episode does reflect how I feel about the horror of the situation.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Keith Olbermann's Desperate Message To Trump Supporters
With every passing day Donald Trump slides deeper and deeper into madness. He can't accept that more people attended Obama's inauguration than attended his, despite the photographic evidence.
The thought that even more people attended the Women's March has every voice in his head screaming in agony.
And now he's brooding again about losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, and sounding even more like a maniac.
Monday, January 23, 2017
The Women's Marches and the I Can't Keep Quiet Song
I can't remember a more inspiring sight than the sight of all those millions of women and their supporters marching in Washington and all over the world.
Or one that cheered me up more.
I was worried that the ghastly predator Donald Trump would get away with all his crimes against women.
But the women made it clear he won't.
The Internet Asks: Is It Okay to Punch a Nazi?
As you may know, Richard Spencer is one of the leaders of the so-called alt-right movement in the United States. The one who gave it its name.
He claims he is not a neo-nazi, but he is a white supremacist.
Shortly after Donald Trump's victory he was caught on video whipping his supporters into giving him the Nazi salute, after he screamed "Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!!!"
And now he's back in the news after being punched in the face while attending Trump's inauguration.
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Donald Trump and the Rise of the Resistance
It was Donald Trump's first full day in office. He was standing in front of a memorial to dead CIA officers.
He was speaking to members of the intelligence community he had recently called Nazis.
He desperately needed to look presidential after delivering a dark and menacing inauguration speech that had even more people questioning his sanity.
But instead Trump ended up looking and sounding crazier and more dangerous than ever.
