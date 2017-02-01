Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Donald Trump and the Republican Fausts
He's only been in office a short time, but already Donald Trump is setting the world on fire.
Along with his grubby adviser Steve Bannon, the man many believe is the real president, he has been causing chaos all over the world, triggering huge demonstrations all over America.
And the Republicans in Congress aren't even trying to restrain him, because they've sold their souls to the devil, or the monster...
Posted by Simon at 8:17 AM No comments: Links to this post
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Donald Trump and the American Taliban
It will be left to future historians to try to explain how a grotesque sexual predator with no discernible morals like Donald Trump, could be embraced by the religious right.
But they are his most loyal supporters.
He has already thrown them a bloody bone by ordering that the U.S. not support safe abortions for women in poor countries.
But today he will present them with the biggest bone of all.
Posted by Simon at 9:31 AM 16 comments: Links to this post
The Mosque Massacre and the Dark Legacy of Stephen Harper
As the country mourns the victims of the massacre in that Quebec City mosque, we are also finding out more about the terrorist who shot them.
And what might have motivated Alexandre Bissonnette to commit such a brutal and cowardly act.
The suspect in the deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque was known in the city’s activist circles as an online troll who was inspired by extreme right-wing French nationalists, stood up for U.S. President Donald Trump and was against immigration to Quebec – especially by Muslims.
But even though Trump's anti-Muslim campaign may have emboldened him, the bigotry that inflamed him was nurtured right here in Canada.
Posted by Simon at 7:45 AM 6 comments: Links to this post
Monday, January 30, 2017
Donald Trump and the Wild Child in the White House
He has unleashed chaos all over the world with his insane travel ban. He is triggering massive protests all over his country.
Tens of thousands of people rallied in U.S. cities and at airports on Sunday to voice outrage over President Donald Trump's executive order restricting entry into the country for travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.
He is acting like a man suffering from senile dementia, even though he claims to feel like he's thirty-nine not seventy.
But the truth could be even scarier than that.
Posted by Simon at 9:52 AM 13 comments: Links to this post
The Con Bigots and the Quebec City Massacre
I wonder how Kellie Leitch, our sad Trump impersonator, is feeling today. Not so good I imagine. Or should I say, I hope.
For on Saturday as I told you yesterday, she attacked a private member's bill designed to crack down on violent Islamophobia.
Only to look like an idiot or a beast the very next day.
Posted by Simon at 7:15 AM 25 comments: Links to this post
Labels: bigotry, Ezra Levant, Islamophobia, Kellie Leitch, Quebec City Massacre, The Death of Con Canada
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Justin Trudeau, Scotland, and the Values That Define Us
It was only a tweet, but it was like a flash of decency in a darkening world.
It has been favourited more than 500,000 times already.
And it did send a powerful message to the bigot demagogue Donald Trump.
Posted by Simon at 9:29 AM 14 comments: Links to this post
Labels: bigotry, Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Kellie Leitch, Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland, xenophobia
Saturday, January 28, 2017
How Canadians Can Help Defeat the Monster Donald Trump
I've been trying to ignore the monster in the window. I close my eyes and try to pretend it's just a nightmare. I crank up the music in my ears to try to drown out his mad bigoted voice.
For even though I'm a Canadian I feel the same way these Americans do.
But who can ignore the horror of Donald Trump?
Posted by Simon at 10:38 AM 15 comments: Links to this post
Friday, January 27, 2017
Stephen Harper and the Sad State of the Con Leadership Race
It's still his party. He created it in his own image. Those who survived the Great Humiliation are still trying to keep his monstrous legacy alive.
But Stephen Harper these days is a shrunken version of the monstrous leader he once was, and has said nothing about the Con leadership race, even as it descends into farce.
Until yesterday that is, when his faithful fluffer John Ibbitson decided to ask his readers what Harper would think of the race, and its ghastly candidates.
Posted by Simon at 7:29 AM 14 comments: Links to this post
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Rick Mercer On The Madness of Trump
As I'm sure you know by now, I believe Donald Trump is dangerously deranged.
And any man who can single handedly move the Doomsday Clock closer to midnight is a man who deserves to be urgently removed from office.
Before he kills us all.
So I'm glad to see that Rick Mercer agrees that we're dealing with a maniac.
Posted by Simon at 12:35 PM 13 comments: Links to this post
Why Justin Trudeau Is Well Suited To Save Canada from Donald Trump
I'm glad to see that Justin Trudeau has been training hard for his upcoming bout with Donald Trump.
And testing both his courage and his charisma by entering lion dens like this one in Alberta.
Because he's going to need all the courage and the charisma he possesses when he meets this monster.
Posted by Simon at 11:00 AM 11 comments: Links to this post
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)