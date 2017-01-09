Monday, January 09, 2017
The Tainted Presidency and the Magnificent Meryl Streep
As we all know, Donald Trump wants us to move on, and forget that his friend Vladimir Putin stands accused of deploying his cyber army to help him win the election.
But it's just not going to work. You can't just wish away something like that, or try to shift the blame...
Or undermine your own intelligence agencies.
For it will all come back to haunt him, over and over again.
Keith Olbermann's Message to Donald Trump's Supporters
It would be almost unbelievable, if it wasn't happening in Trumpland where madness has replaced reason.
U.S. intelligence officials have informed Donald Trump that Russia meddled in the U.S. election to help him win, but he's just shrugging it off. Or blaming the Democrats.
And to make matters even worse, many of his supporters feel the same way he does.
Sunday, January 08, 2017
Obama, The Liberal Redneck, And The Trumpanzees
In one of my last posts I thanked Barack Obama for being the best U.S. president I have ever known.
And listed some of his remarkable achievements.
But somehow I forgot to mention one of his most outstanding qualities.
His unique ability to drive Donald Trump and his Trumpanzees absolutely wild.
Ezra Levant, Kellie Leitch, and the Rebel's Fake News Problem
As you know, the time I checked to see what Ezra Levant was up to, he was blushing with pride after being called a "true Canadian patriot" by Nick Kouvalis, Kellie Leitch's campaign manager.
And of course furiously begging for money, as he does every day of the year, after losing a costly appeal.
Well now it seems Levant is going to have to do even more begging.
Saturday, January 07, 2017
Why Trump Will Not Be Able to Erase Obama's Legacy
From the moment Barack Obama became president Donald Trump tried to delegitimize and humiliate him.
Claiming he wasn't an American citizen, and had faked his birth certificate, and doing all he could to degrade his country's first black president.
And in thirteen days, on his first day in office, Trump is vowing to repeal every single executive order Obama ever issued, and begin the process of destroying or erasing his legacy.
But as the New York Times' Timothy Egan writes, good luck with that one.
Friday, January 06, 2017
Michael Harris on Why Kellie Leitch Should Fire Nick Kouvalis
As you know, I believe that Kellie Leitch's campaign manager Nick Kouvalis has made a big mistake by leading the hapless Leitch down the road to Trumpland.
And has let his own passion for Donald Trump cloud his judgement, to the point where he is now even spreading fake news.
So I'm glad to see that Michael Harris also thinks that Leitch should also exercise some judgement, if she has any.
Thursday, January 05, 2017
The Con Leadership Race: Now It's Even More of a Porky Show
As we all know the Con leadership race badly needs any publicity it can get. Because not only has it been a porky show, it's also been incredibly boring.
And if pigs could fly there would be pork in the trees.
But now at last that ghastly show could become the mud wrestling match, I've been hoping for since it began. Or at least a third rate comedy show.
Now that Lisa Raitt has come thundering out of the pen honking wildly.
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Kellie Leitch and the Trump Whisperer
Kellie Leitch's third rate Trump impersonator act has always been a freak show. But now it's getting even more bizarre.
Now she's not just dancing with the devil, like she once danced with Chris Alexander at the Cultural Barbarism Ball.
Now she's repeating things Trump says, word for word, like she's a puppet and he's her ventriloquist.
But of course, it's not the devil Donald who is pulling her strings, or whispering in her ear...
Saturday, December 31, 2016
The Hideous Year 2016 and the Last Cheerful Nation.
Well the cursed year 2016 is almost over, and like the rest of you I'm rushing off to the year 2017, to try escape the dying old man's murderous scythe.
And this will be my last post for a while, because I'm leaving for Montreal in a couple of hours, and I fear I might not be in shape, or sober enough, to write anything for the next few days.
But before I go, I want to try to cheer up progressives for the last time this year.
By pointing out that even in this grim 2016, there were some things to celebrate.
The Day Trump's Bromance With Putin Overheated
You might think Donald Trump would want to keep his passionate bromance with Vladimir Putin under wraps, or at least under control.
Especially after the Obama administration just punished his friend for allegedly trying to help Trump win the election.
But yesterday when Putin refused to retaliate.
In a head-spinning turn of events on Friday, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia announced that he would not retaliate against President Obama’s decision to expel Russian diplomats and impose new sanctions — hours after his foreign minister recommended doing just that.
Trump just couldn't contain himself.
