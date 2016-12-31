Saturday, December 31, 2016
The Hideous Year 2016 and the Last Cheerful Nation.
Well the cursed year 2016 is almost over, and like the rest of you I'm rushing off to the year 2017, to try escape the dying old man's murderous scythe.
And this will be my last post for a while, because I'm leaving for Montreal in a couple of hours, and I fear I might not be in shape, or sober enough, to write anything for the next few days.
But before I go, I want to try to cheer up progressives for the last time this year.
By pointing out that even in this grim 2016, there were some things to celebrate.
The Day Trump's Bromance With Putin Overheated
You might think Donald Trump would want to keep his passionate bromance with Vladimir Putin under wraps, or at least under control.
Especially after the Obama administration just punished his friend for allegedly trying to help Trump win the election.
But yesterday when Putin refused to retaliate.
In a head-spinning turn of events on Friday, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia announced that he would not retaliate against President Obama’s decision to expel Russian diplomats and impose new sanctions — hours after his foreign minister recommended doing just that.
Trump just couldn't contain himself.
Friday, December 30, 2016
Steve Blaney and the Con Apocalypse (Continued)
Although it wasn't a very big story, and most Canadians didn't pay it much attention, the Con leadership race was one of the recurring horror stories of 2016.
A real zombie apocalypse and a virtual cesspool of bigotry. With Kellie Leitch going after immigrants, Brad Trost going after LGBT Canadians, and Rona Ambrose just standing there looking stupid.
So who can be surprised that the year should end with the ghastly Steve Blaney, who is both bigoted and stupid, showing us all how low HE can go?
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Hyde Trump and the Return of the Bernie Revolution
In my last post I wondered whether Donald Trump was mentally fit to be president, and how long we had to live before one of his tweets started World War III ?
So Trump's Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde act yesterday was definitely NOT reassuring.
President-elect Donald Trump’s transition into the White House is going “very, very smoothly,” he said Wednesday afternoon, hours after complaining on Twitter that President Barack Obama’s “roadblocks” had made for a rough changeover of power.
For surely a man prone to such wild mood swings should not be allowed anywhere near the nuclear button.
But despite that ominous outlook, there is some good news.
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Is Donald Trump Too Deranged To Be President?
It's like a slow motion nightmare. Donald Trump is now just 23 days from being sworn in as president, and getting his hands on the nuclear codes.
And it seems that the pressure is getting to him. He's in a highly agitated state, his bizarre Christmas card to America was badly received, as I pointed out yesterday.
And his tweets just keep getting weirder and weirder...
But nobody seems to be asking whether, like the mad emperor who had no clothes, Trump is also is losing his marbles.
And is mentally unfit to be president.
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Donald Trump's Sad and Very Crazy Christmas
It has to be one of the most bizarre Christmas cards a president-elect has ever sent the American people. But it does tell you a lot about Donald Trump.
No sense of the occasion or the true meaning of Christmas. No family, not even Ivanka.
Just HIMSELF, with his tiny fingers curled into a fist. Alone with his delusions of grandeur.
While the Republicans scrambled to deny they were comparing him to Jesus.
Monday, December 26, 2016
The Cursed Year 2016, and the Dying of a Musical Generation
There are only five days to go before the hideous year 2016 limps off the stage. But it still seems determined to prove that it was one of the worst years ever.
For not only did it leave us the steaming turd Donald Trump, but it also took so many great artists with it. Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Prince, and so many others.
It announced ahead of time the death of Gord Downie.
And now it has also claimed George Michael.
Sunday, December 25, 2016
What Christmas Means to Me In The Time of Trump
It's Christmas Day in Canada, and now that the shopping frenzy is over, and with snow on the ground in the place where I live, the country has never seemed so peaceful and so beautiful.
But this year even those colourful lights can't blot out the darkness threatening to envelop us.
The darkness of those who would appeal to the worst angels of our nature.
And of course the darkness of Trump.
Saturday, December 24, 2016
Ezra Levant's Horrible and Expensive Year's End
As we all know Ezra Levant spends a lot of his time begging for money. And I mean a lot of time.
There isn't a day that goes by that he can't be seen rattling his tin cup, or bellowing through his bullhorn.
So I'm sorry to report that his begging is about to become even more deafening.
Donald Trump's Betrayal of the American Working Class
As you can imagine for many progressives in the United States this is not a very happy holiday season.
More like the nightmare before and after Christmas.
But the good news, or small consolation, is that the ranks of the miserable will soon be swollen by many of Donald Trump's working class supporters.
When they finally realize that he has betrayed them, or conned them like suckers.
