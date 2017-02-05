Sunday, February 05, 2017
Donald Trump's Horrible Saturday Night
I think it's safe to say that Donald Trump had a lousy Saturday night. And either ended up climbing the golden drapes in his Mar-a-Lago estate, or rolling on the floor and biting the carpet.
For he's been ranting and raving and going after another judge for daring to block his bigoted travel ban. And getting nowhere.
The thousands of noisy demonstrators laying siege to his estate must have him shoving not one but two tiny fingers in each hairy ear.
And when he watched Saturday Night Live he must have exploded.
Saturday, February 04, 2017
Trumpland: 1984 or Brave New World?
It's fashionable to compare to Donald Trump to Big Brother in Orwell's 1984. And there are some disturbing similarities.
President Trump on Friday moved to chisel away at the Obama administration’s legacy on financial regulation, announcing steps to revisit the rules enacted after the 2008 financial crisis and to back away from a measure intended to protect consumers from bad investment advice.
For who else but Big Brother would accuse Hillary Clinton of being too close to Wall Street and Goldman Sachs? Only to hand Goldman Sachs the keys to the White House.
And give the billionaires on Wall Street everything they ever wanted.
Friday, February 03, 2017
The Con Leadership Circus and the Two Trumpanzees
As you know the Con leadership circus has not one but two
But I'm sorry to report that after this week's ghastly show, both Kevin O'Leary and Kellie Leitch have been demoted.
And will now march in with the clowns.
Thursday, February 02, 2017
The Day Donald Trump Declared War on the World
I must admit I thought that warnings like that one would ensure that every progressive in America would walk or crawl to the polls, in order to stop Donald Trump from setting fire to the world.
But sadly I was wrong. Many progressives didn't bother to vote. Others wasted their votes on third parties, or fought each other instead of the real enemy.
So the monstrous orange oaf was elected president.
And now he's declaring war on one country after the other.
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Donald Trump and the Republican Fausts
He's only been in office a short time, but already Donald Trump is setting the world on fire.
Along with his grubby adviser Steve Bannon, the man many believe is the real president, he has been causing chaos all over the world, triggering huge demonstrations all over America.
And the Republicans in Congress aren't even trying to restrain him, because they've sold their souls to the devil, or the monster...
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Donald Trump and the American Taliban
It will be left to future historians to try to explain how a grotesque sexual predator with no discernible morals like Donald Trump, could be embraced by the religious right.
But they are his most loyal supporters.
He has already thrown them a bloody bone by ordering that the U.S. not support safe abortions for women in poor countries.
But today he will present them with the biggest bone of all.
The Mosque Massacre and the Dark Legacy of Stephen Harper
As the country mourns the victims of the massacre in that Quebec City mosque, we are also finding out more about the terrorist who shot them.
And what might have motivated Alexandre Bissonnette to commit such a brutal and cowardly act.
The suspect in the deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque was known in the city’s activist circles as an online troll who was inspired by extreme right-wing French nationalists, stood up for U.S. President Donald Trump and was against immigration to Quebec – especially by Muslims.
But even though Trump's anti-Muslim campaign may have emboldened him, the bigotry that inflamed him was nurtured right here in Canada.
Monday, January 30, 2017
Donald Trump and the Wild Child in the White House
He has unleashed chaos all over the world with his insane travel ban. He is triggering massive protests all over his country.
Tens of thousands of people rallied in U.S. cities and at airports on Sunday to voice outrage over President Donald Trump's executive order restricting entry into the country for travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.
He is acting like a man suffering from senile dementia, even though he claims to feel like he's thirty-nine not seventy.
But the truth could be even scarier than that.
The Con Bigots and the Quebec City Massacre
I wonder how Kellie Leitch, our sad Trump impersonator, is feeling today. Not so good I imagine. Or should I say, I hope.
For on Saturday as I told you yesterday, she attacked a private member's bill designed to crack down on violent Islamophobia.
Only to look like an idiot or a beast the very next day.
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Justin Trudeau, Scotland, and the Values That Define Us
It was only a tweet, but it was like a flash of decency in a darkening world.
It has been favourited more than 500,000 times already.
And it did send a powerful message to the bigot demagogue Donald Trump.
