Friday, February 03, 2017

The Con Leadership Circus and the Two Trumpanzees



As you know the Con leadership circus has not one but two second third-rate Donald Trump impersonators.

 But I'm sorry to report that after this week's ghastly show, both Kevin O'Leary and Kellie Leitch have been demoted.

 And will now march in with the clowns.
Read more »
Posted by at 5 comments: Links to this post
Labels: , , , ,

Thursday, February 02, 2017

The Day Donald Trump Declared War on the World



I must admit I thought that warnings like that one would ensure that every progressive in America would walk or crawl to the polls, in order to stop Donald Trump from setting fire to the world.

 But sadly I was wrong. Many progressives didn't bother to vote. Others wasted their votes on third parties, or fought each other instead of the real enemy.

 So the monstrous orange oaf was elected president.

 And now he's declaring war on one country after the other.
Read more »
Posted by at 23 comments: Links to this post
Labels: , , , , ,

Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Donald Trump and the Republican Fausts



He's only been in office a short time, but already Donald Trump is setting the world on fire.

 Along with his grubby adviser Steve Bannon, the man many believe is the real president, he has been causing chaos all over the world, triggering huge demonstrations all over America.

 And the Republicans in Congress aren't even trying to restrain him, because they've sold their souls to the devil, or the monster...
Read more »
Posted by at 11 comments: Links to this post
Labels: , , ,

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Donald Trump and the American Taliban



It will be left to future historians to try to explain how a grotesque sexual predator with no discernible morals like Donald Trump, could be embraced by the religious right.

But they are his most loyal supporters.

He has already thrown them a bloody bone by ordering that the U.S. not support safe abortions for women in poor countries.

But today he will present them with the biggest bone of all. 
Read more »
Posted by at 16 comments: Links to this post
Labels: , , , ,

The Mosque Massacre and the Dark Legacy of Stephen Harper



As the country mourns the victims of the massacre in that Quebec City mosque, we are also finding out more about the terrorist who shot them.

 And what might have motivated Alexandre Bissonnette to commit such a brutal and cowardly act. 

 The suspect in the deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque was known in the city’s activist circles as an online troll who was inspired by extreme right-wing French nationalists, stood up for U.S. President Donald Trump and was against immigration to Quebec – especially by Muslims.

But even though Trump's anti-Muslim campaign may have emboldened him, the bigotry that inflamed him was nurtured right here in Canada.

Read more »
Posted by at 7 comments: Links to this post
Labels: , , ,

Monday, January 30, 2017

Donald Trump and the Wild Child in the White House



He has unleashed chaos all over the world with his insane travel ban. He is triggering massive protests all over his country. 

 Tens of thousands of people rallied in U.S. cities and at airports on Sunday to voice outrage over President Donald Trump's executive order restricting entry into the country for travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

 He is acting like a man suffering from senile dementia, even though he claims to feel like he's thirty-nine not seventy.

 But the truth could be even scarier than that.
Read more »
Posted by at 13 comments: Links to this post
Labels: , , ,

The Con Bigots and the Quebec City Massacre



I wonder how Kellie Leitch, our sad Trump impersonator, is feeling today. Not so good I imagine. Or should I say, I hope.

 For on Saturday as I told you yesterday, she attacked a private member's bill designed to crack down on violent Islamophobia.



Only to look like an idiot or a beast the very next day.
Read more »
Posted by at 25 comments: Links to this post
Labels: , , , , ,

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Justin Trudeau, Scotland, and the Values That Define Us



It was only a tweet, but it was like a flash of decency in a darkening world.

 It has been favourited more than 500,000 times already.

 And it did send a powerful message to the bigot demagogue Donald Trump.
Read more »
Posted by at 14 comments: Links to this post
Labels: , , , , , ,

Saturday, January 28, 2017

How Canadians Can Help Defeat the Monster Donald Trump



I've been trying to ignore the monster in the window. I close my eyes and try to pretend it's just a nightmare. I crank up the music in my ears to try to drown out his mad bigoted voice.

For even though I'm a Canadian I feel the same way these Americans do.



But who can ignore the horror of Donald Trump?
Read more »
Posted by at 15 comments: Links to this post
Labels: , , , ,

Friday, January 27, 2017

Stephen Harper and the Sad State of the Con Leadership Race



It's still his party. He created it in his own image. Those who survived the Great Humiliation are still trying to keep his monstrous legacy alive. 

 But Stephen Harper these days is a shrunken version of the monstrous leader he once was, and has said nothing about the Con leadership race, even as it descends into farce.

 Until yesterday that is, when his faithful fluffer John Ibbitson decided to ask his readers what Harper would think of the race, and its ghastly candidates.
Read more »
Posted by at 14 comments: Links to this post
Labels: , , , ,
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)