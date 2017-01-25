Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Donald Trump's Scary Twilight Show
As you know, I can't help feeling like I'm trapped in a surrealistic nightmare, or a scary episode of the Twilight Zone.
Where the deranged demagogue Donald Trump is the president of the United States, is demolishing its government, department by department.
And threatening to lead the world to economic disaster, and even nuclear war.
But while while this episode does reflect how I feel about the horror of the situation.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Keith Olbermann's Desperate Message To Trump Supporters
With every passing day Donald Trump slides deeper and deeper into madness. He can't accept that more people attended Obama's inauguration than attended his, despite the photographic evidence.
The thought that even more people attended the Women's March has every voice in his head screaming in agony.
And now he's brooding again about losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, and sounding even more like a maniac.
Monday, January 23, 2017
The Women's Marches and the I Can't Keep Quiet Song
I can't remember a more inspiring sight than the sight of all those millions of women and their supporters marching in Washington and all over the world.
Or one that cheered me up more.
I was worried that the ghastly predator Donald Trump would get away with all his crimes against women.
But the women made it clear he won't.
The Internet Asks: Is It Okay to Punch a Nazi?
As you may know, Richard Spencer is one of the leaders of the so-called alt-right movement in the United States. The one who gave it its name.
He claims he is not a neo-nazi, but he is a white supremacist.
Shortly after Donald Trump's victory he was caught on video whipping his supporters into giving him the Nazi salute, after he screamed "Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!!!"
And now he's back in the news after being punched in the face while attending Trump's inauguration.
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Donald Trump and the Rise of the Resistance
It was Donald Trump's first full day in office. He was standing in front of a memorial to dead CIA officers.
He was speaking to members of the intelligence community he had recently called Nazis.
He desperately needed to look presidential after delivering a dark and menacing inauguration speech that had even more people questioning his sanity.
But instead Trump ended up looking and sounding crazier and more dangerous than ever.
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Donald Trump and the Inauguration From Hell
It was Donald Trump's big chance to act like a real president, reach out to his defeated opponents, and try to bring his divided nation together.
But he just couldn't do it. He blew it.
Instead of trying to embrace the Americans who didn't vote for him, he clenched his tiny fingers together and gave them the fist.
Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump and the Road To Nuclear War
It was one of the worst and most depressing sights I have ever seen. Donald Trump and his ghastly family standing there in the shadow of the great Lincoln, who appears to be looking down on them in disbelief.
While a military band played, a military choir sang the Battle Hymn of the Republic, and a massive power fireworks show spelled out the letters U-S-A in the sky.
But of course the real horror show begins today.
When Trump is sworn in as President, and delivers a speech he claims to have written himself.
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Why I Have Decided To Support Kevin O'Leary
Well now it's official. Kevin O'Leary has finally announced that he does indeed want to be the leader, or the new King of the Harper Party.
He claims ordinary
And he wants Justin Trudeau to know that he is going to be his worst nightmare.
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
The Farcical Con Debate and the Coming of Kevin O'Leary
The headline in today's Journal de Montréal just about says it all. Yesterday's Con leadership debate was a "hard evening for the French language."
So badly did some Con candidates mangle their French, that even the translators couldn't understand them.
And no serious person could call it anything but a farce.
But at least the gloves finally came off.
Donald Trump and the Fake News Protesters
With just 48 hours to go before his inauguration Donald Trump is still claiming it will be a huge success.
Preparing to desecrate Abraham Lincoln's Bible.
And railing at those who point out that he will be taking office with less popular support than any president in modern U.S. history.
In one way at least, President-elect Donald J. Trump has already surpassed all of his recent predecessors. It took Barack Obama 18 months in the White House for his approval rating to slip to 44 percent in Gallup polling, and it took George W. Bush 4½ years to fall that far. Mr. Trump got there before even being sworn in.
As only he can.
