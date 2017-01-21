Saturday, January 21, 2017
Donald Trump and the Inauguration From Hell
It was Donald Trump's big chance to act like a real president, reach out to his defeated opponents, and try to bring his divided nation together.
But he just couldn't do it. He blew it.
Instead of trying to embrace the Americans who didn't vote for him, he clenched his tiny fingers together and gave them the fist.
Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump and the Road To Nuclear War
It was one of the worst and most depressing sights I have ever seen. Donald Trump and his ghastly family standing there in the shadow of the great Lincoln, who appears to be looking down on them in disbelief.
While a military band played, a military choir sang the Battle Hymn of the Republic, and a massive power fireworks show spelled out the letters U-S-A in the sky.
But of course the real horror show begins today.
When Trump is sworn in as President, and delivers a speech he claims to have written himself.
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Why I Have Decided To Support Kevin O'Leary
Well now it's official. Kevin O'Leary has finally announced that he does indeed want to be the leader, or the new King of the Harper Party.
He claims ordinary
And he wants Justin Trudeau to know that he is going to be his worst nightmare.
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
The Farcical Con Debate and the Coming of Kevin O'Leary
The headline in today's Journal de Montréal just about says it all. Yesterday's Con leadership debate was a "hard evening for the French language."
So badly did some Con candidates mangle their French, that even the translators couldn't understand them.
And no serious person could call it anything but a farce.
But at least the gloves finally came off.
Donald Trump and the Fake News Protesters
With just 48 hours to go before his inauguration Donald Trump is still claiming it will be a huge success.
Preparing to desecrate Abraham Lincoln's Bible.
And railing at those who point out that he will be taking office with less popular support than any president in modern U.S. history.
In one way at least, President-elect Donald J. Trump has already surpassed all of his recent predecessors. It took Barack Obama 18 months in the White House for his approval rating to slip to 44 percent in Gallup polling, and it took George W. Bush 4½ years to fall that far. Mr. Trump got there before even being sworn in.
As only he can.
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The Final Humiliation of the Con Clown Joe Oliver
It isn't the biggest story in the world, compared to the coming of Trump, or for that matter any other story.
But like the ghost of Harper past, the old Con Joe Oliver is back in the news. And sadly for him not in a happy way.
For after losing his seat in the last election, now he's lost his chance to get back to power.
After falling off his shaky perch. Again.
Monday, January 16, 2017
Donald Trump and the Maniac Twitler
They don't call Donald Trump Twitler for nothing eh? And yesterday the deranged demagogue's tiny fingers were busy trying to live up to that reputation.
By first pecking out this proclamation.
In the manner of Big Brother.
Before proceeding to ignore his own advice, and attack Saturday Night Live...
Sunday, January 15, 2017
The Continuing Adventures of the Con Clown Kellie Trump
As we all know too well, and too painfully, the Con clown Kellie Leitch has been making an absolute fool of herself for what sometimes seems like forever.
With the worst Donald Trump impersonator third-rate drag show act Canada, and possibly the world, has ever seen.
Where Kellie Trump claims that only she can save our Canadian values, while violating every one of them.
And even more outrageously if that's possible, claiming she's against the "elites" when Leitch herself is one of them.
Saturday, January 14, 2017
The Con Media and the Fake Helicopter Scandal
It was a horrible way to end a long and grim week. I crawled across the Friday finishing line, turned on the TV, and there was Rosemary Barton, looking even more like a dominatrix than usual.
And leading her grim increasingly boring show with the story of Justin Trudeau, the helicopter, and the Aga Khan's island. For about the fifth day in a row.
Even though the story couldn't be more trivial, and the only Canadians outraged or excited by it are the ghastly Cons.
And of course the pathetic parliamentary press gallery, led by the boys from Postmedia.
Friday, January 13, 2017
Samantha Bee On Trump and the Golden Shower Scandal
I hesitate to write another post about Donald Trump's so-called Golden Shower or Peegate scandal, for several good reasons.
One, it's so disgusting once was enough.
Two, it sounds too good to be true.
And three, and most importantly, I don't want to distract attention away from the fascist kleptocracy Trump is preparing to unleash on our neighbours, and the rest of the world.
But how can I ignore that shocking story when it's all over the American networks?
