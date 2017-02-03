As you know the Con leadership circus has not one but two
second third-rate Donald Trump impersonators.
But I'm sorry to report that after this week's ghastly show, both Kevin O'Leary and Kellie Leitch have been demoted.
And will now march in with the clowns.
I must admit I thought that warnings like that one would ensure that every progressive in America would walk or crawl to the polls, in order to stop Donald Trump from setting fire to the world.
But sadly I was wrong. Many progressives didn't bother to vote. Others wasted their votes on third parties, or fought each other instead of the real enemy.
So the monstrous orange oaf was elected president.
And now he's declaring war on one country after the other.
He's only been in office a short time, but already Donald Trump is setting the world on fire.
Along with his grubby adviser Steve Bannon, the man many believe is the real president, he has been causing chaos all over the world, triggering huge demonstrations all over America.
And the Republicans in Congress aren't even trying to restrain him, because they've sold their souls to the devil, or the monster...
It will be left to future historians to try to explain how a grotesque sexual predator with no discernible morals like Donald Trump, could be embraced by the religious right.
But they are his most loyal supporters.
He has already thrown them a bloody bone by ordering that the U.S. not support safe abortions for women in poor countries.
But today he will present them with the biggest bone of all.
As the country mourns the victims of the massacre in that Quebec City mosque, we are also finding out more about the terrorist who shot them.
And what might have motivated Alexandre Bissonnette to commit such a brutal and cowardly act.
The suspect in the deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque was known in the city’s activist circles as an online troll who was inspired by extreme right-wing French nationalists, stood up for U.S. President Donald Trump and was against immigration to Quebec – especially by Muslims.
But even though Trump's anti-Muslim campaign may have emboldened him, the bigotry that inflamed him was nurtured right here in Canada.
He has unleashed chaos all over the world with his insane travel ban. He is triggering massive protests all over his country.
Tens of thousands of people rallied in U.S. cities and at airports on Sunday to voice outrage over President Donald Trump's executive order restricting entry into the country for travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.
He is acting like a man suffering from senile dementia, even though he claims to feel like he's thirty-nine not seventy.
But the truth could be even scarier than that.
I wonder how Kellie Leitch, our sad Trump impersonator, is feeling today. Not so good I imagine. Or should I say, I hope.
For on Saturday as I told you yesterday, she attacked a private member's bill designed to crack down on violent Islamophobia.
Only to look like an idiot or a beast the very next day.
It was only a tweet, but it was like a flash of decency in a darkening world.
It has been favourited more than 500,000 times already.
And it did send a powerful message to the bigot demagogue Donald Trump.
It's still his party. He created it in his own image. Those who survived the Great Humiliation are still trying to keep his monstrous legacy alive.
But Stephen Harper these days is a shrunken version of the monstrous leader he once was, and has said nothing about the Con leadership race, even as it descends into farce.
Until yesterday that is, when his faithful fluffer John Ibbitson decided to ask his readers what Harper would think of the race, and its ghastly candidates.